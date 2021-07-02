Canada’s Shapovalov trounces Murray, advances to Wimbledon round of 16

LONDON — Canada’s Denis Shapovalov reached Wimbledon’s fourth round for the first time in his career and played All England Club spoiler by downing Britain’s Andy Murray in straight sets Friday.

Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., ousted the two-time Wimbledon champion 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 to advance to the grass court Grand Slam’s round of 16.

The 22-year-old Canadian was in control throughout the match in his centre-court debut with 13 aces and 45-16 edge in winners.

The 10th seed faces No. 8 Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain on Monday. Agut reached the semifinals in 2019.

Shapovalov took an early lead and won 6-of-11 break points in his first career match versus Murray, who won just 1-of-9.

The 34-year-old Scotsman is attempting a comeback in tennis after two hip operations.

The match paused after the second set to activate the centre-court lights and complete the contest in two hours 36 minutes.

Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime, seeded 16th, takes on Nick Kyrgios of Australia in the third round Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2021.

