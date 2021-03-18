Canadian Denis Shapovalov beats Chardy to advance to Dubai semifinals

Denis Shapovalov, of Canada, returns a shot. (Seth Wenig/AP)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Canada's Denis Shapovalov is heading to the semifinals of the Dubai Championships after beating France's Jeremy Chardy 7-5, 6-4 today.

The third-seeded Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., was dominant on serve. He won 93 per cent of points (26-of-28) when he got his first serve in and 82 per cent (18-of-22) on second serve.

Shapovalov, ranked 12th in the world, never faced a break point. Chardy, the world No. 53, was 0-for-2 when facing break point.

The Canadian is now 3-0 lifetime against Chardy.

Shapovalov advances to his 12th career semifinals. He'll face the winner of a match between South African qualifier Lloyd Harris and Japan's Kei Nishikori at the ATP Tour 500 event.

