Canada's Leylah Fernandez and Indonesia's Janice Tjen fell 6-4, 6-4 to New Zealand's Erin Routliffe and Indonesia's Aldila Sutjiadi in second-round women's doubles action at the US Open on Saturday.

Fernandez and Tjen had one ace to six double faults and only converted on one of their six break-point chances.

Meanwhile, the ninth seeds Routliffe and Sutjiadi had one ace, two double faults and broke on three of their five opportunities.

Fernandez of Laval, Que., was also ousted in third-round women's singles play on Friday by third-seeded American Jessica Pegula.