Canadian Eugenie Bouchard loses in opening round of Lyon Open

Canada's Eugenie Bouchard. (Lee Jin-man/AP)

LYON, France — Canada's Eugenie Bouchard lost 7-6 (7), 6-2 to Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus in the opening round of the Lyon Open on Tuesday.

Bouchard, given a wild-card entry into the event, was broken six times against the 96th-ranked Sasnovich at the WTA Tour 250 event.

The 143rd-ranked Bouchard, from Westmount, Que, was playing in her first main draw of the year after failing to qualify for the Australian Open.

In doubles play, Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Anna Blinkova of Russia beat Lucie Hradecka and Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic 5-7, 6-4, 11-9 to advance to the quarterfinals.

When submitting content, please abide by our  submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.
We use cookies to improve your experience. Learn More or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the use of cookies.
close