Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime beats Safiullin to move on to Marseille final

Felix Auger-Aliassime will look to earn another title on the ATP Tour after beating Roman Safiullin to reach the final of the Open 13 in Marseille.

It's TWO FINALS in a row for @felixtennis !!!

This match had everything. Félix comes through a really tough test playing his best tennis in the most crucial moments.

ALLEZ! #TennisNation | @nationalbank pic.twitter.com/bDpthc0woq — Tennis Canada (@TennisCanada) February 19, 2022

Auger-Aliassime will take on Russian Andrey Rublev in the final after earning a 7-6, 7-6 victory over Safiullin. The Montreal native beat Ilya Ivashka in 6-3 and 6-4 to reach the semi-final.

The 21-year-old defeated top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in his title-winning match at the ABM Ambro in Rotterdam.