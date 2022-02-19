Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime beats Safiullin to move on to Marseille final

Felix Auger-Aliassime, of Canada, reacts after scoring a point. (John Minchillo/AP)

Felix Auger-Aliassime will look to earn another title on the ATP Tour after beating Roman Safiullin to reach the final of the Open 13 in Marseille.

Auger-Aliassime will take on Russian Andrey Rublev in the final after earning a 7-6, 7-6 victory over Safiullin. The Montreal native beat Ilya Ivashka in 6-3 and 6-4 to reach the semi-final.

The 21-year-old defeated top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in his title-winning match at the ABM Ambro in Rotterdam.

