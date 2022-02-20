Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime drops Marseille final to Rublev

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada plays a shot against Cameron Norrie of Britain in their quarterfinal men's singles match of the ABN AMRO world tennis tournament at Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. (Peter Dejong/AP)

Felix Auger-Aliassime dropped his chance of winning back-to-back tournaments in Marseille on Sunday.

In a rematch of the Rotterdam semi-finals from last week, his first tournament win, Andrey Rublev got his revenge on Auger-Aliassime 7-5, 7-6 to win the Open 13 Provence.

Rublev took the first set, coming back from a break down to grab the advantage 7-5.

Down 5-3, Auger-Aliassime looked on the brink of a finals loss. But as Rublev served for the championship in the second set, FAA broke the Russian sending things to five-all.

After forcing the deciding tie-break, Rublev ran away with the first three points. Auger-Aliassime attempted the comeback with two of his 12 total aces in the final but the Russian took his first title of 2022.

