Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime drops Marseille final to Rublev

Felix Auger-Aliassime dropped his chance of winning back-to-back tournaments in Marseille on Sunday.

And our 2022 champion is… Andrey Rublev

In a rematch of the Rotterdam semi-finals from last week, his first tournament win, Andrey Rublev got his revenge on Auger-Aliassime 7-5, 7-6 to win the Open 13 Provence.

Rublev took the first set, coming back from a break down to grab the advantage 7-5.

Down 5-3, Auger-Aliassime looked on the brink of a finals loss. But as Rublev served for the championship in the second set, FAA broke the Russian sending things to five-all.

After forcing the deciding tie-break, Rublev ran away with the first three points. Auger-Aliassime attempted the comeback with two of his 12 total aces in the final but the Russian took his first title of 2022.