Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime drops quarterfinal against Stefanos Tsitsipas

BARCELONA, Spain -- Felix Auger-Aliassime is out of the Barcelona Open after a 6-3, 6-3 quarterfinal loss against No. 2 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece on Friday.

The 10th-seeded Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, has lost his past four matches against Tsitsipas after winning his first two.

Tsitsipas saved all three break points he faced against Auger-Aliassime in the clay-court confrontation.

Auger-Aliassime, who beat fellow Canadian Denis Shapovalov in the previous round, was 2-for-5 in the same category.

Tsitsipas won the first big clay-court event of the season last week when he captured the Monte Carlo ATP Masters event.

The Greek star will face No. 11 seed Jannik Sinner of Italy in the semifinals of the ATP Tour 500 event.