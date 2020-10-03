Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Canadian Fernandez loses in straight sets to Kvitova at French Open
Canada's Leylah Fernandez plays a shot against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic in the third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (Michel Euler/AP)
PARIS — Leylah Annie Fernandez’s run at the French Open has is over, ending Canadian hopes in the singles draws.
The 18-year-old from Laval, Que., lost to No. 7 seed Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic 7-5, 6-3 in the third round on Saturday. Fernandez, ranked 100th in the world, was the last Canadian singles player left.
Fernandez took a 5-1 lead on the two-time Wimbledon champion in the first set, but Kvitova rallied to win 7-5.
Kvitova then won the first three games of the second set and held the lead the rest of the way.
Fernandez’s run to the third round was her best showing at a Grand Slam.
She reached the second round of this year’s U.S. Open and lost in the opening round of this year’s Australian Open.
Last year, she won the girls’ title at the French Open.
Meanwhile, Vancouver’s Vasek Pospisil and American Jack Sock lost 4-6, 7-6 (8), 6-4 to the French team of Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert in a second-round men’s doubles match.