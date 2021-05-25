Canadian Rebecca Marino eliminated in French Open qualifying

Canada's Rebecca Marino. (Andy Brownbill/AP)

PARIS -- Canada's Rebecca Marino is out of the French Open qualifying tournament after suffering a loss in the first round.

Marino, from Vancouver, lost 4-6, 6-2, 6-0 to No. 20 qualifying seed Claire Liu of the U.S. on Tuesday.

Liu converted on eight of 18 break-point opportunities as she won the first of three matches needed to qualify for the second Grand Slam of the year.

Marino, ranked 252nd in the world, won't play in her second Grand Slam in a row.

The Canadian qualified for the Australian Open to reach her first Grand Slam since 2013 and also won her first-round match.

Marino helped Canada beat Serbia with a singles win at the Billie Jean King Cup playoffs earlier this year.

Canadians Carol Zhao and Steven Diez play second-round qualifying matches on Wednesday.

