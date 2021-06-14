Canadian Vasek Pospisil drops tight first-round match at Noventi Open

Vasek Pospisil, of Canada, returns a shot. (Seth Wenig/AP)

HALLE, Germany — Canada’s Vasek Pospisil is out of the Noventi Open after losing his first-round match on Monday.

Playing his first match since March, the 66th-ranked Pospisil lost 7-6 (4), 7-6 (6) to world No. 75 Marcus Giron of the U.S. at the ATP Tour 500 grass-court event.

Neither player recorded a break.

Giron won 89 per cent of points when he got his first serve in, while Pospisil, from Vancouver, was at 84 per cent.

Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime also is in the tournament.

Auger-Aliassime will face Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in the first round after losing in the final at a tournament in Stuttgart, Germany on Sunday.

