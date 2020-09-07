Djokovic fined $10K for unsportsmanlike conduct

Novak Djokovic has been fined $10,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct at the U.S. Open, where he was defaulted for accidentally hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball after losing a game.

That amount is half the $20,000 that a player can be docked for violating the unsportsmanlike conduct clause of the Grand Slam rule book.

The $10,000 is in addition to the $250,000 in prize money the U.S. Tennis Association said Djokovic would forfeit after being disqualified in the first set of his fourth-round match Sunday.