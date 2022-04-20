Emma Raducanu, Iga Swiatek ease to victories at Stuttgart Open

Emma Raducanu, of Britain, celebrates winning the first set, in her second round women's match against Katerina Siniakova, of Czech Republic, at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

STUTTGART, Germany — U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu eased past Australian Storm Sanders 6-1, 6-2 Wednesday in the first round of the Stuttgart Open.

The eighth-seeded Raducanu next faces Germany's Tamara Korpatsch for the chance to play top-ranked Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals.

Earlier Wednesday, Swiatek stretched her winning streak to 20 matches with a 6-1, 6-1 win over German debutante Eva Lys in the second round.

It was also Swiatek's 26th set win in a row, the longest streak since Serena Williams won 28 in a row between the 2012 U.S. Open and 2013 Australian Open.

Sixth-seeded Karolina Pliskova came from 4-1 down in the third set to edge Czech compatriot Petra Kvitova 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (5) in a first-round match between former Stuttgart champions.

Pliskova next faces Russia's Liudmila Samsonova in the second round.

Also, fifth-seeded Anett Kontaveit rallied to beat Angelique Kerber 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 and Germany's Laura Siegemund defeated Slovenian Tamara Zidansek 6-3, 6-3.

When submitting content, please abide by our  submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.
We use cookies to improve your experience. Learn More or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the use of cookies.
close