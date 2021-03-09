Federer to play Evans in Qatar on return from 13-month break

Switzerland's Roger Federer reacts after defeating Tennys Sandgren in the 2020 Australian Open. (Lee Jin-man/AP)

DOHA, Qatar — Roger Federer will face Britain's Daniel Evans in the second round of the Qatar Open on Wednesday as the Swiss great makes his comeback after a 13-month break.

Federer, who has had two operations on his right knee since playing at the Australian Open last year, is a three-time champion at the Doha tournament and has a 26-3 record at the complex.

The 30-year-old Evans saved 16 of the 18 break points he faced to overcome French player Jeremy Chardy 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 on Tuesday. Evans has lost all three of his previous meetings with Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion.

Also Tuesday, there were wins for Vasek Pospisil and Marton Fucsovics.

Seventh-seeded Stan Wawrinka was playing Lloyd Harris and sixth-seeded David Goffin faced Filip Krajinovic later Tuesday.

