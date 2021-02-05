Felix Auger-Aliassime advances to Murray River Open quarters

MELBOURNE, Australia — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime has reached the quarterfinals at the Murray River Open.

The third-seeded Auger-Aliassime beat world No. 78 Egor Gerasimov of Belarus in the third round of the Australian Open tune-up tournament on Friday 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(6).

The 21st-ranked Auger-Aliassime, fired 14 aces to improve to 3-0 lifetime against Gerasimov, needing two hours 11 minutes to complete the match.

Auger-Aliassime will face 69th-ranked Jiri Vesely of the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez is done at the Grampians Trophy.

The 18-year-old Fernandez was ousted from her warm-up event in the round of 16 by No. 5 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece.

Sakkari took the match 6-2, 6-2 in one hour 25 minutes.

Fernandez, from Laval, Que., beat 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens 6-3, 6-1 in the first round of the Grampians Trophy on Wednesday.

She is currently ranked 89th in the world.