Felix Auger-Aliassime defeats Norrie to reach quarterfinals at National Bank Open

Brad Fay and Jesse Levine break down Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime's strong victory over world No. 11 Cameron Norrie, including the dominance he showed with his serve, and look ahead to quarterfinal opponent Casper Ruud.

MONTREAL — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is moving on to the quarterfinals at the National Bank Open after a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Britain's Cameron Norrie at IGA Stadium.

The sixth seed from Montreal broke Norrie's serve late in the second set before serving out for the victory.

Norrie, the ninth seed, beat the Canadian in the semifinals last week in Los Cabos, Mexico. It was his first victory over Auger-Aliassime in five tries on the ATP Tour.

Earlier in the day, fourth-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway posted a 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-4 victory over No. 14 Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain.

Ruud, who will play Auger-Aliassime in the next round, is the highest seed left in the singles draw. Top-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia, No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece lost their opening matches.

The Ruud-Bautista Agut match was completed over four hours after its initial start time. Mid-afternoon thunderstorms caused a delay of just over an hour.

Play continues at the US$6.57-million Masters 1000 tournament through Sunday.

