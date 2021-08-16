Auger-Aliassime downs Fucsovics in first round at Western & Southern Open

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime returns the ball during Men's National Bank Open doubles tennis action against Russia's Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev, in Toronto on Monday, Aug., 9, 2021. (Christopher Katsarov / CP)

CINCINNATI — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime dispatched Hungary's Marton Fucsovics in first-round action Monday at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament.

Auger-Aliassime, the 12th seed from Montreal, advanced with a 7-6 (0), 6-3 victory.

Fucsovics forced the first-set tie-breaker but it was the Canadian who then dominated, reeling off seven straight points for the set.

There was a rain delay early in the second set, When play resumed, Auger-Aliassime took control as he broke three consecutive times to secure the match.

Auger-Aliassime recorded 23 winners and won 68 per cent of first-serve points.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 16, 2021.

20:42ET 16-08-21

<

When submitting content, please abide by our  submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.
We use cookies to improve your experience. Learn More or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the use of cookies.
close