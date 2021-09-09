Fernandez earns high praise after reaching first Grand Slam final at US Open

Leylah Annie Fernandez thanked the New York crowd and spoke about how she fought for every point against Aryna Sabalenka to advance to the US Open final.

First Bianca Andreescu, now Leylah Annie Fernandez.

Canadian tennis fans now hope the Laval, Que., native has another big performance in her as she moved on to the final at the US Open with another upset win over No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka.

Fernandez's dream run has seen her earn four upset wins and her first appearance in a final at a Grand Slam tournament.

The crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium has been showing great support for Fernandez as she continues to earn plenty of praise for her unlikely run. On social media, it has been more of the same, with some high-profile names throwing their support behind the 19-year-old:

When submitting content, please abide by our  submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.
We use cookies to improve your experience. Learn More or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the use of cookies.
close