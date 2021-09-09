Fernandez earns high praise after reaching first Grand Slam final at US Open

First Bianca Andreescu, now Leylah Annie Fernandez.

Canadian tennis fans now hope the Laval, Que., native has another big performance in her as she moved on to the final at the US Open with another upset win over No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka.

Fernandez's dream run has seen her earn four upset wins and her first appearance in a final at a Grand Slam tournament.

The crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium has been showing great support for Fernandez as she continues to earn plenty of praise for her unlikely run. On social media, it has been more of the same, with some high-profile names throwing their support behind the 19-year-old:

The giant slayer continues!! I just finished watching @leylahfernandez knock off the number 2 player in the world to advance to the Finals!! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 10, 2021

Absolutely incredible. US Open finalist. @leylahfernandez Making all of proud — Christine Sinclair (@sincy12) September 10, 2021

Wow 19years old leylah Fernandez makes to tennis US open final, incredible beautiful story I don’t know what they have done for tennis in Canada when they have produced so many great players right now, well done — Teemu Selanne (@TeemuSel8nne) September 10, 2021

"I remember when I was younger, my dad used him as an example, and told me I had to work hard like Steve Nash. Hopefully we can have a tennis match soon."@leylahfernandez thanks @SteveNash for inspiration and support as she reaches her first Grand Slam final at the #USOpen. pic.twitter.com/4TwJN8q8xD — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 10, 2021

Quelle performance @leylahfernandez Félicitations pour avoir atteint la FINALE de l'@usopen, on est derrière toi jusqu'au bout !

What a performance @leylahfernandez

Congratulations on reaching the @usopen FINAL, we’re behind you all the way! — Félix AugerAliassime (@felixtennis) September 10, 2021

Genie Bouchard F at Wimbledon in 2014.

Milos Raonic Wimbledon F in 2016.

Bianca Andreescu #USOpen title in 2019.

Leylah Fernandez US Open F (and more?) in 2021.

Canadian is an absolute force. — Ben Lewis (@BenLewisSN590) September 10, 2021