French Open champ Krejcikova triumphs at Prague Open

Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova returns the ball to Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova during the French Open final. (Michel Euler/AP)

PRAGUE, Czech Republic -- French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova triumphed at the Prague Open on Sunday for her third WTA title.

In an all-Czech final, second-seeded Krejcikova demolished No. 8-seeded Tereza Martincova 6-2, 6-0, hitting 26 winners on her way to victory in 65 minutes.

From 2-2 in the opening set, Krejcikova cruised, winning 10 straight games against her opponent who was playing her first WTA final.

Krejcikova didn't lose a set at the hard-court tournament that she used as a warm-up for the Tokyo Olympics.

She won her three titles, including Strasbourg and Roland Garros, in her last four tournaments, winning 20 of her last 21 games.

Her only defeat came in the fourth round of Wimbledon to eventual winner Ashleigh Barty.

