French Open winner Swiatek beats Bencic in Adelaide final

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates. (Michel Euler/AP)

ADELAIDE, Australia — French Open champion Iga Swiatek beat Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-2 on Saturday to win the Adelaide International at Memorial Drive.

The 19-year-old Polish player did not drop a set in five matches and lost just 22 games all week.

Swiatek seized momentum midway through the first set. Leading 3-2, she broke Bencic's serve when the Swiss player double-faulted three times.

Swiatek had 22 winners and just six unforced errors in a dominant performance, showing that her success at Roland Garros was no fluke.

"It wasn't like one time during the French Open,'' she said. "It gives me more confidence that I'm (a) more developed player and I can play good more often. It just gives me motivation.

"I feel like sometimes I have weeks when everything clicks, and that's just the effect of the work we're doing.''

When submitting content, please abide by our  submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.
We use cookies to improve your experience. Learn More or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the use of cookies.
close