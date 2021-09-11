'A gift to Tennis': Sports world reacts to historic Fernandez-Raducanu final

Brad Fay and Jimmy Arias meet following the U.S. Open final to discuss the match between Leylah Fernandez and Emma Raducanu, the injury timeout near the end of the match, the unlikely finals matchup and how the Canadian won over the crowd.

On Saturday night, under the bright lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium, two teenage tennis stars stole the hearts and captured the imaginations of sports fans across the world.

Leylah Annie Fernandez, the recently-turned 19-year-old from Montreal, and 18-year-old British phenom Emma Raducanu faced off the US Open women's singles final after simultaneously breaking onto the scene in New York.

Fernandez entered the tournament ranked 73rd in the world, and defeated world No. 3 Naomi Osaka, three-time grand slam winner Angelique Kerber, world No. 5 Elina Svitolina and world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka to reach the final.

Raducanu, who entered the tournament ranked 150th, became the first qualifier to win a major title in the professional era after bulldozing through the tournament without losing a single set.

The future of tennis is bright.

From former tennis stars to Queen Elizabeth II, here are some of the best reactions.

