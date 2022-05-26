Halep experiences panic attack during French Open match

Romania's Simona Halep celebrates after winning a point during her match against France's Alize Cornet at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Monday, May 9, 2022. (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

PARIS (AP) — Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep said she had a panic attack while leading her second-round match that she eventually lost at the French Open on Thursday.

The 2018 Roland Garros winner said she “lost it” and couldn't regain focus while playing 19-year-old Qinwen Zheng, who won 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 at Court Simonne-Mathieu.

“I had a break in the second set, but then something happened. I just lost it," the 30-year-old Romanian said in her post-match press conference. “It was just a panic attack. It happened. I didn’t know how to handle it because I don’t have it often.”

Halep, the 2019 Wimbledon champion, had already amassed 20 wins this season and had beaten 74th-ranked Zheng in January.

Halep said she likely put too much pressure on herself.

“It’s something normal that everybody has. I will be better next time, for sure. I don’t have these things so it was new for me," she said.

Halep said she was assured by doctors that she's OK physically.

“After the match was pretty tough. But now, I’m good. I'm recovered, and I will learn from this episode.”

More from Sportsnet
Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Fernandez advance while Andreescu falls at French Open
Canadian Denis Shapovalov brings on Polansky as new coach
When submitting content, please abide by our  submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.
We use cookies to improve your experience. Learn More or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the use of cookies.
close