Hsieh, Mertens win women's doubles title at Wimbledon

Belgium's Elise Mertens, left, and Taiwan's Su-Wei Hsieh pose for the media with their winners trophies after defeating Russia's Elena Vesnina, and Russia's Veronica Kudermetova in the women's doubles final on day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 10, 2021. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)

Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan won her third Wimbledon title in women's doubles after partnering with Elise Mertens of Belgium to beat Russian duo Veronika Kudermetova and Elena Vesnina.

Hsieh and Mertens saved two match points in the second set and won 3-6, 7-5, 9-7. They clinched a back-and-forth third set when Hsieh hit a backhand winner to break Vesnina's serve.

The Russian duo had two match points at 5-4 in the second set and also served for the match at 7-6 in the third.

Mertens also had a chance to serve out the match at 5-3 in the third.

Hsieh also won the French Open doubles in 2014. It was Mertens's third Grand Slam doubles title and first at Wimbledon.

When submitting content, please abide by our  submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.
We use cookies to improve your experience. Learn More or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the use of cookies.
close