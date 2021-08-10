Isner wins first-round match at National Bank Open in Toronto

John Isner talks about his confidence after beating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and how he almost didn’t get into Canada for the tournament.

TORONTO — American John Isner has won his opening-round match at the National Bank Open in Toronto, 6-4, 6-1 over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain.

Isner, ranked No. 30 on the ATP men's tour, made quick work of the 35th-ranked Davidovich Fokina, winning the centre-court match at the Aviva Centre in just over an hour.

In other men's singles action on Tuesday, Kei Nishikori of Japan defeated Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia; Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia defeated Jenson Brooksby of the U.S.; Dusan Lajovic of Serbia defeated Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland; and Karen Khachanov of Russia defeated the U.K.'s Cameron Norrie.

In men's doubles, Rohan Bopanna of India and Ivan Dodig of Croatia defeated Fabio Fognini and Lorenzo Sonego of Italy, while Lukasz Kubot of Poland and Marcelo Melo of Brazil defeated Hubert Hurkacz of Poland and Jannik Sinner of Italy.

On the women's side in Montreal, American Coco Gauff defeated Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia, while Britain's Johanna Konta defeated China's Zhang Shuai, who retired in the second set.

Defending women's champion Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., faces Britain's Harriet Dart in the evening session in Montreal.

