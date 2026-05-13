ROME — Lorenzo Musetti won’t be able to compete at the French Open this month because of a thigh injury.

The 10th-ranked Musetti, who reached the semifinals in Paris last year, announced the news on Wednesday — the day after a 6-3, 6-1 loss to Casper Ruud at the Italian Open, during which he had to get treatment on his left thigh.

“After yesterday’s match, I underwent medical examinations which revealed a rectus femoris injury, requiring several weeks of rest and recovery,” the Italian wrote in a post on Instagram. “Unfortunately, this means I won’t be able to compete in Hamburg and Roland Garros — news that is incredibly hard to take.

“A huge thank you to the Rome crowd for your incredible support: that’s exactly why, despite not being 100 per cent, I chose to step on court and give everything I had in my home tournament. I’ll keep you updated.”

Musetti was forced to retire from his semifinal match at Roland Garros last year with a leg injury, while losing 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-0, 2-0 to Carlos Alcaraz.