Maria Sakkari tops Canada's Rebecca Marino to reach quarterfinals at Nottingham Open

Greece's Maria Sakkari returns the ball to Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Paris. (Thibault Camus/AP)

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Top-seeded Maria Sakkari recovered from a poor start to beat Rebecca Marino in three sets on Thursday and reach the quarterfinals of the Nottingham Open on another rain-affected day at the grass-court event.

The Greek player won 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 to keep alive her bid for a second WTA title, after the Morocco Open on clay in May 2019.

Sakkari will next play seventh-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil, who defeated Yuriko Miyazaki 6-2, 7-6 (4).

In the men's event, Liam Broady became the third British player to reach the last eight by beating Finnish qualifier Otto Virtanen in three sets.

The quarterfinals begin on Friday.

