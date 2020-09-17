Maximum number of fans at French Open reduced to 5,000 daily

A general view of the Philippe-Chatrier tennis court with its new retractable roof during a media tour at Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. (Michel Euler/AP)

PARIS — The number of fans allowed to attend the upcoming French Open was reduced to 5,000 per day on Thursday amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The French Tennis Federation had initially planned for 11,500 spectators spread over three courts for the clay-court major, which starts Sept. 27 in western Paris, but it reduced the number following consultation with authorities.

“The evolving hygiene situation in the Paris area has prompted the Paris police department to limit the number of spectators who may enter the 12 hectares Roland Garros site on a daily basis to 5,000,” the FFT said in a statement. “The FFT is conscious of how disappointing this news will be for those who will not be able to come to the stadium due to the reduction in capacity.”

