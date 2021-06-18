Montreal’s Auger-Aliassime advances to semifinals of Noventi Open

HALLE, Germany — Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime is heading to the semifinals of the Noventi Open.

Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, downed American qualifier Marcos Giron 6-3, 6-2 in quarterfinal play at the ATP Tour 500 grass-court event on Friday.

The Canadian won 93 per cent of points when he got his first serve in (28-of-30) and saved the lone break point against him.

Auger-Aliassime, ranked 21st in the world, converted on all three of his break-point opportunities against the world No. 75.

Auger-Aliassime will face the winner of a match between France’s Ugo Humbert and American Sebastian Korda in the semifinals on Saturday.

The Canadian’s run at the tournament included a win over Swiss legend Roger Federer in the second round.

No. 4 seed Andrey Rublev of Russia faces qualifier Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia in the other semfinal.

Auger-Aliassime made it to the final of the Stuttgart Open last week, falling against Marin Cilic. He is 0-8 for his career in ATP Tour finals.

Meanwhile, Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., was scheduled to face American Frances Tiafoe in the quarterfinals of the Queen’s Club grass-court tournament later Friday.