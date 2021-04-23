Nadal beats Norrie in two sets, advances to Barcelona semis

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after defeating Cameron Norrie of Britain 6-1, 6-4 during a quarterfinal Godo tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Joan Monfort/AP)

BARCELONA, Spain -- Rafael Nadal brushed aside Cameron Norrie 6-1, 6-4 to ease into the semifinals of the Barcelona Open on Friday and moved closer to a record-extending 12th title at the event.

After Nadal breezed through the first set, Britain's Norrie won back a break in the second. Nadal, however, took the advantage right back and closed it out when he converted on a second match point by smashing a forehand just inside the line.

"I had a good first set, dominating with my drive and moving the ball around," Nadal said. "In the second set I let up a bit and ... I need to make sure that doesn't happen tomorrow."

The top-seeded Nadal needed three sets to get past Kei Nishikori and Ilya Ivashka in the first two rounds in Barcelona. Nadal is looking to rebound from a quarterfinal exit at Monte Carlo last week.

Nadal will next face countryman Pablo Carreno after he won a tightly contested quarterfinal with Diego Schwartzman 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.

Schwartzman was serving to win the match when Carreno rallied and won three straight games to close it out.

Second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 6-3 for the Greek's eighth straight-set victory in a row including his title run last week at Monte Carlo.

Tsitsipas will next face Jannik Sinner after he defeated Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-4.

The Barcelona Open was not held last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

