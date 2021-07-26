National Bank Open given green light by federal government

The federal government and Public Health Agency of Canada have approved Tennis Canada's plans to host the National Bank Open presented by Rogers in Montreal and Toronto next month.

The approval includes allowing 5,000 fans to attend each session in each city.

Canada's premier tennis event, formally known as the Rogers Cup, is scheduled to be held from Aug. 7 to 15 with the ATP tour playing in Toronto and WTA tour playing in Montreal.

“Tennis has played an important role in keeping Canadians inspired, active and healthy over the last year, and our government is pleased that Tennis Canada will host the National Bank Open and welcome the sport’s greatest players back to Montreal and Toronto this year”, said the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, in a statement.

The 2020 edition of the Masters 1000 tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.