Norrie holds off Korda to reach Delray Beach semifinals

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Top-seeded Cameron Norrie reached the semifinals of the Delray Beach Open, beating No. 5 seed Sebastian Korda 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (4) on Friday.

Korda won the first two points of the deciding tiebreaker, then lost six of the next seven points and couldn’t recover. He was a finalist last year.

Norrie will face fourth-seeded Tommy Paul in the semifinals. Paul _ who has dropped only six games in his two matches at Delray so far this year _ eased past Stefan Kozlov 6-3, 6-1.

Other quarterfinals scheduled for later Friday had No. 2 seed Reilly Opelka facing Adrian Mannarino, and No. 3 seed Grigor Dimitrov playing John Millman.