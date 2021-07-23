Novak Djokovic withdraws from National Bank Open

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, practices at the Ariake Tennis Center ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Seth Wenig/AP)

MONTREAL — Tennis Canada says a slew of top players have withdrawn from the 2021 National Bank Open.

The tournament, formerly known as the Rogers Cup, is set to begin Aug. 6 in Montreal, Que.

Novak Djokovic, Dominic Thiem, David Goffin and Stan Wawrinka have all withdrawn.

No reason was given for Djokovic's withdrawal, while Thiem and Wawrinka are recovering from their injuries. Goffin is still suffering from an ankle injury.

Djokovic is a four-time champion in Canada, having won titles in 2007, 2011, 2012 and 2016.

After Djokovic's withdrawal, Russia's Daniil Medvedev will be the tournament's top seed.

Reigning champion, and world number three, Rafael Nadal will be seeded second.

Croatia's Marin Cilic, Hungary's Marton Fucsovics, Taylor Fritz of the United States and Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas will take the four available spots in the main draw.

