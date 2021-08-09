Canada's Marino moves on at National Bank Open; Pospisil, Fernandez eliminated

Rebecca Marino is moving on at the National Bank Open.

The Vancouver native earned the upset victory over Madison Keys 6-3, 6-3 to advance to the second round at centre court in Montreal.

UPSET ALERT

@beccamarino90 eliminates Madison Keys in two straight sets (6-3, 6-3), advancing to the Second Round of the National Bank Open.#OBN21 | @OBNmontreal pic.twitter.com/w1vcX06aNe — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 10, 2021

Vernon, B.C. native Vasek Pospisil was halfway to the second round before falling to Tommy Paul of the United States in three sets on Monday.

The 24-year-old qualifier took the match 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-3 in two hours 21 minutes.

Meanwhile, Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., was ousted in Montreal in the evening session by Britain's Harriet Dart.

Dart toppled Fernandez 7-5, 7-6 (4) to set up a second-round date with second-seeded Canadian Bianca Andreescu, who is the defending champion on the women's side.

Pospisil, ranked 61st in the world, started slow as the 56th-ranked American broke him to open the match before the Canadian put a shot long and fell behind 2-0.

The 31-year-old Pospisil got over his shaky start, though, and rebounded with two aces on his next service game _ seven in the opening set -- and eventually broke Paul's serve for the first time to make it 4-4.

The Vancouver native grabbed his first lead at 5-4 and was consistent enough the rest of the way to win the tiebreak and take the set in just over an hour.

After a seven-minute break between sets, Pospisil found himself in a similar situation to start the second after not being able to hold serve, putting a forehand long to fall into a 2-0 hole.

He was able to break Paul's next serve only to give it back, and appeared to be cramping when Paul held serve to go up 4-1.

Pospisil, in the tournament as a wild card, wound up with four double faults and was broken three times on his way to dropping the set in 35 minutes.

Pospisil spent time between the second and third set with a fan under his shirt in an apparent attempt to cool down from the heat. He also met with medical staff in the third while trailing 2-1, but continued to push through whatever might have been ailing him as the crowd cheered him on with every serve.

Paul stayed determined not to let Pospisil gain any momentum, and broke the Canadian one last time to go up 5-3 holding serve for the match.

Pospisil battled three break points but couldn't avoid elimination as Canada's most decorated Olympian Penny Oleksiak watched from the crowd on hand in Toronto.

Up next for Paul is 10th-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain, who has a first-round bye.

Tennis Canada is allowing 5,000 fans this year for each of the day and night sessions at centre court in Montreal, and 4,500 per session in Toronto.

In the men's tournament, Marin Cilic of Croatia fired 13 aces in a 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 victory over Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas, while Ugo Humbert of France beat Lorenzo Sonego of Italy 6-3, 6-4.

Italy's Fabio Fognini beat Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff in three sets, while Australian qualifier James Duckworth downed Taylor Fritz of the United States in straight sets.

Qualifier Brayden Schnur of Pickering, Ont., the first Canadian in main-draw action, lost 6-3, 6-2 to South Africa's Lloyd Harris.

In doubles action, Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que., fell 6-4, 7-6 (6) to Russians Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev.

"I thought we played a good match, to be honest," Auger-Aliassime said. "You know, they played good in the first set. We did small mistakes.

"Then the second set it was really unlucky. We missed some crazy shots in the tiebreak that we shouldn't have, but that's how it goes. It happens."

Auger-Aliassime will play his first singles match Wednesday after getting a first-round bye.