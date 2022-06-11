Riske, Haddad Maia into grass-court Nottingham Open final

Alison Riske of the U.S. returns the ball to Poland's Iga Swiatek during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Thursday, May 26, 2022 in Paris. (Michel Euler/AP)

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Alison Riske and Beatriz Haddad Maia will face each other for the Nottingham Open title after winning their semifinal matches on Saturday.

Riske, the sixth-seeded American, beat Viktorija Golubic 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in a rain-delayed match and will look to capture the fourth title of her career in Sunday's final of the grass-court tournament.

Haddad Maia, the seventh-seeded Brazilian, advanced when Tereza Martincova was forced to retire in the second set. Haddad Maia was leading 6-3, 4-1 and will be playing in her second WTA final — five years after finishing runner-up at the 2017 Korea Open.

In the men's event, top-seeded Dan Evans of Britain beat Jack Sock of the United States 7-5, 6-3 to advance to a final against Jordan Thompson, who won an all-Australian semifinal match 6-4, 6-2 against Alexei Popyrin.

