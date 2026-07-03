LONDON — Serena Williams appears to have recovered enough from a knee issue in time to play doubles at Wimbledon.

Serena, 44, and Venus Williams, 46, are scheduled to play their opening-round doubles match Saturday after organizers pushed it back to give Serena time to deal with a knee problem she sustained during her loss in singles.

The Williams sisters' match against Camila Osorio and Solana Sierra is the only first-round doubles match yet to be played at the grass-court tournament. Organizers put it on Saturday's schedule but have yet to assign a court for the match, saying only that it will be played after 4:30 p.m. local time.

That indicates that it will be played on one of the show courts, after the singles matches there are finished.

Serena lost to Maya Joint in the first round of the singles tournament after returning to the All England Club for the first time in four years and tweaked her right knee during that match.

Tournament director Jamie Baker acknowledged the match was pushed back because the All England Club wanted to give Serena “as much time” as possible to recover for the doubles.

“We want her to play if she … possibly can,” Baker said earlier Friday.