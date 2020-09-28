Serena Williams reaches second round at French Open after beating Ahn

Serena Williams of the U.S. plays a shot against Kristie Ahn of the U.S. in the first round match of the French Open tennis tournament. (Alessandra Tarantino/AP))

Serena Williams advanced to the second round of the French Open by beating Kristie Ahn 7-6 (2), 6-0.

The sixth-seeded Williams served for the match at 40-0 but Ahn saved three match points. An ace gave her a fourth opportunity to win but she hit a shot into the net.

Williams then saved a break point before finally beating her American opponent with an ace.

Ahn held leads of 3-1 and 4-2 in the first set.

The 39-year-old Williams is a three-time French Open champion and is looking to equal Margaret Court’s record of 24 major titles. She will next face Bulgarian wild-card entry Tsvetana Pironkova.

More from Sportsnet
Felix-Auger-Aliassime
Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime drops first-round match at French Open
Canadian Press
Wawrinka routs Murray in Slam champ matchup at French Open
Associated Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.