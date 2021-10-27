Shapovalov, Rublev advance to St. Petersburg quarterfinals

Denis Shapovalov, of Canada, reacts after scoring a point against Federico Delbonis, of Argentina, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in New York. (John Minchillo/AP)

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Home favorite Andrey Rublev reached the quarterfinals of the St. Petersburg Open on Wednesday with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Belarussian player Ilya Ivashka.

Rublev, the defending champion, saved all seven break points he faced to reach the quarterfinals at the event for the third time. He will next face American player Sebastian Korda or Dutch qualifier Botic van de Zandschulp.

The second-seeded Denis Shapovalov defeated Pablo Andujar 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 to set up a quarterfinal match against Jan-Lennard Struff. The German defeated the seventh-seeded Alexander Bublik 6-4, 6-3.

Russia's Karen Khachanov and Croatia's Marin Cilic also won Wednesday and will meet in an intriguing second-round match. Khachanov defeated Adrian Mannarino of France 6-3, 6-3 and Cilic overcame Spanish player Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-2, 6-3.

