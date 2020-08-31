Shapovalov through to second round at US Open with win over Korda

Denis Shapovalov returns a shot to Sebastian Korda during the first round of the US Open. (Frank Franklin II/AP)

NEW YORK — Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the U.S. Open with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over American qualifier Sebastian Korda on Monday.

Shapovalov, the 12th seed from Richmond Hill, Ont., had to take a medical time out in the third set, but was dominant from that point on.

He finished with 13 aces and 35 winners, though his aggressive style also resulted in 43 unforced errors.

Shapovalov won four of his 14 break point opportunities. He only faced break point twice, saving one of those chances.

The Canadian next faces the winner of a match between American Thai-Son Kwiatkowski and South Korean Soonwoo Kwon.

Vancouver’s Vasek Pospisil, Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime and Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., play their opening men’s singles matches Tuesday. Raonic is coming off a run to the final at the Western & Southern Open last week.

