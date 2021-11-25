Spanish team member tests positive at Davis Cup Finals

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz returns the ball to Denmark's Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune during the ATP Next Gen tennis tournament in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. (Antonio Calanni/AP)

MADRID — A member of Spain's Davis Cup team has tested positive for the coronavirus and was put in isolation a day before its first match, the International Tennis Federation said Thursday.

The ITF did not say who tested positive in the Spanish squad, which is made up of Carlos Alcaraz, Pablo Carreno Busta, Alberto Ramos-Vinolas, Feliciano Lopez and Marcel Granollers. The team captain is Sergi Bruguera.

However, a post on a verified Instagram account of Alcaraz said he had tested positive for COVID, which will prevent him from playing in the Davis Cupo, which he was "so excited about."

The ITF said the person who tested positive will remain in isolation under the supervision of the Spanish tennis federation.

It said the rest of the Spanish team members each took a new PCR test, though it did not immediately say if the results had already returned.

Spain is the defending champion at the Davis Cup Finals that are being played in Madrid, Innsbruck and Turin. The first day of competition was Thursday in all three cities.

The matches in Austria are being played without fans because of the coronavirus pandemic. Capacity is at 60% in Turin and 75% in Madrid.

When submitting content, please abide by our  submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.
We use cookies to improve your experience. Learn More or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the use of cookies.
close