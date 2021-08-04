Stephens given wildcard; Bencic, Krejcikova withdraw from National Bank Open

Former National Bank Open finalist Sloane Stephens has been awarded a wildcard for the main draw at this year's event, while world Nos. 11 and 12, Barbora Krejcikova and Belinda Bencic, have withdrawn from the tournament, Tennis Canada announced Wednesday.

Stephens, who fell to Simona Halep in the 2018 final, is making her return to the court after suffering a knee injury at Wimbledon in June. The 2017 US Open champion is currently ranked No. 67.

Stephens, and the aforementioned Halep, received a WTA wildcard for the Montreal event reserved for former No. 1 players who were ranked in the top 20 at the end of the last season or who have won a Grand Slam, the WTA Finals or a 1000-level tournament.

The withdrawal of Bencic and Krejcikova, meanwhile, comes a day after Naomi Osaka and Sofia Kenin — the world No. 2 and No. 4, respectively — dropped out of the tournament, which is set to kick off Aug. 6.

Canadians Leylah Annie Fernandez, Rebecca Marino and Carol Zhao have also received main-draw wildcards.

Earlier Wednesday, Tennis Canada announced that Nick Kyrgios had been given a wildcard into the main draw on the men's side in Toronto.

“I’m really pleased to be playing in Toronto this year,” Kyrgios said in a press release. “I’ve always enjoyed my time in Canada and have great memories of playing there. Hopefully I can play well and put on a good show for my Canadian fans."

Canadians Steven Diez, Peter Polansky, Brayden Schnur and Liam Draxl, meanwhile have been awarded wildcards for the qualifying draw.