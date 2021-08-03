Naomi Osaka, Sofia Kenin withdraw from National Bank Open

Naomi Osaka and Sofia Kenin are among the latest top players to withdraw from the upcoming National Bank Open, the tournament announced Tuesday.

The announcement comes after a slew of big names on the men's side — including Novak Djokovic, Dominic Thiem, David Goffin and Stan Wawrinka — dropped out of the event, formerly known as the Rogers Cup, late last month.

"I am sorry to be missing out on Montreal this year,” said Osaka, who is fresh off competing at the Tokyo Olympics, in a press release.

"Sending my best to all the fans there, the tournament and the staff. I hope to see you all in Canada next year," added the world No. 2.

Kenin, the fourth-ranked player on the WTA Tour, continues to recover from a foot injury that has kept her sidelined since Wimbledon.

"I'm really disappointed to withdraw from the event in Montreal next week," said Kenin. "While I’m making progress, my foot injury is not where I need it to be to play at the highest level. I feel another week of recovery and rehab is necessary. I want to thank Tennis Canada for all its efforts in holding the event during such challenging times. Best of luck to all the players."

World No. 8 Iga Swiatek will also skip out on the tournament, which is set to kick off Aug. 6 with the men's side in Montreal and the women in Toronto, to rest and prepare for the final stretch of the season.

With Osaka, Kenin and Swiatek out, Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus becomes the first seed.