Tennis Canada cancels four junior national tournaments due to COVID-19

The Tennis Canada logo is pictured in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/CP)

MONTREAL — Tennis Canada has cancelled its Fischer Indoor Junior National tournaments due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournaments affected are the under-12 and U14 events in Montreal and the U16 and U18 events in Toronto. All four tournaments were scheduled to begin in March.

Tennis Canada said government health and travel restrictions related to the pandemic, as well as wanting to ensure the safety of those involved, were factors in the decision.

Canada's tennis governing body added that, while it won't be organizing any events for the first quarter of 2021, plans currently remain in place for the rest of the year.

When submitting content, please abide by our  submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.
We use cookies to improve your experience. Learn More or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the use of cookies.
close