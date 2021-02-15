Tennis Canada VP of high performance Louis Borfiga announces retirement

Tennis Canada chief executive Michael Downey, left, speaks to the media as vice-president Louis Borfiga, centre, and men's national coach Guillaume Marx, right, look on at their year end news conference Wednesday, November 28, 2018 in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz / CP)

Tennis Canada executive Louis Borfiga has announced he will retire in the fall.

Tennis Canada said in a release Monday that Borfiga, the vice-president of high performance, plans to spend more time with his family in France.

Borfiga joined Tennis Canada in 2006 and established the National Tennis Centre in Montreal the following year.

Alumni of the facility include 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu, 2016 Wimbledon finalist Milos Raonic, 2014 Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard, young star Felix Auger-Aliassime and comeback player Rebecca Marino.

Canada also had international team success under his watch, with the Davis Cup team reaching the final in 2019.

Prior to joining Tennis Canada, Borfiga led a similar program for the French Tennis Federation.

``My Canadian adventure will go down as one of the best highlights of my career,'' Borfiga said in a statement. ``The success that tennis in Canada has enjoyed over the past 15 years is a collective success and I am very proud to have played a part.''

