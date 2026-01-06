Belgium turned the tables on Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Victoria Mboko at the United Cup.

After the Canadians swept China in their first tie at the season-opening team event, Auger-Aliassime and Mboko couldn't find any success against Belgium on Tuesday in Sydney, Australia.

Zizou Bergs, ranked 42nd in the men's world rankings, downed world No. 5 Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 6-2 before Elise Martens, the women's world No. 19, knocked off world No. 18 Mboko 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

The Belgians finished the sweep with a 6-3, 3-6, 10-5 win over Mboko and Cleeve Harper.

The six group winners and the top two runners-up advance to the quarterfinals. Canada needed at least one win in the tie against Belgium to have a shot.

Diallo prevails in opener

Ganada's Gabriel Diallo is off to a winning start in 2026.

The Montreal native, seeded sixth, beat world No. 71 Jesper de Jong of the Netherlands 6-4, 7-6 (7) on Tuesday in the opening round of the Hong Kong Open.