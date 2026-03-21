Canada's Victoria Mboko is off to the third round of women's singles at the Miami Open.

Mboko, the No. 10 seed from Burlington, Ont., defeated Russian Anastasia Zakharova 6-1, 7-5 on Saturday. On Friday, Mboko, who won the National Bank Open in Montreal last year, needed only 59 minutes to register 6-2, 6-0 victory over Russia's Anna Blinkova.

On Saturday, Mboko had four aces with five double-faults. However, she converted on three-of-six break opportunities.

In a first-round match, Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., the 26th seed, defeated Oksana Selekhmeteva of Russia 7-6 (1), 3-6, 6-1.

And in men's action, Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, dispatched Hungary's Marton Fucsovics 7-6 (3), 7-5. The Canadian, who had a first-round bye, fired six aces while committing just one double fault while Fucsovics had six to go with four aces.