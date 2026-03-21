Canada's Victoria Mboko is off to the third round of women's singles at the Miami Open.
Mboko, the No. 10 seed from Burlington, Ont., defeated Russian Anastasia Zakharova 6-1, 7-5 on Saturday. On Friday, Mboko, who won the National Bank Open in Montreal last year, needed only 59 minutes to register 6-2, 6-0 victory over Russia's Anna Blinkova.
On Saturday, Mboko had four aces with five double-faults. However, she converted on three-of-six break opportunities.
In a first-round match, Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., the 26th seed, defeated Oksana Selekhmeteva of Russia 7-6 (1), 3-6, 6-1.
And in men's action, Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, dispatched Hungary's Marton Fucsovics 7-6 (3), 7-5. The Canadian, who had a first-round bye, fired six aces while committing just one double fault while Fucsovics had six to go with four aces.
Gabriel Diallo of Montreal was slated to face France's Ugo Humbert, the 31st seed, in later Saturday.