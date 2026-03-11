Canada's Victoria Mboko and doubles partner Mirra Andreeva of Russia lost their Indian Wells BNP Paribas Open quarterfinal in straight sets to Kazakhstan's Anna Danilina and Serbia's Aleksandra Krunic on Wednesday.

The fifth-seeded Danilina and Krunic prevailed 7-6 (7), 6-2 in the hard court match that lasted one hour 21 minutes.

Danilina and Krunic converted four of six break points and won 72.5 per cent first serve points.

Mboko and Andreeva went 2-for-5 in break points, won just 57.8 per cent of first serve points, and also double-faulted four times.

Toronto's Mboko, the 10th seed in women's singles, will face top-seeded Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka in a quarterfinal Thursday.