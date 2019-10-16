Bencic beats Herzog in Russia to keep WTA Finals bid on track

Bencic-Heading-To-Finals

Switzerland's Belinda Bencic. (Kamran Jebreili/AP)

MOSCOW — Belinda Bencic won six of the last seven games and beat Polona Hercog 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals at the Kremlin Cup.

The 10th-ranked Bencic needs to reach the final in Moscow to overtake Serena Williams and Kiki Bertens for the last WTA Finals spot.

Bencic will next face either Dayana Yastremska or Kirsten Flipkens.

Also, Ekaterina Alexandrova defeated Anna Kalinskaya 6-1, 6-1 to set up a quarterfinal match against either fourth-seeded Donna Vekic or Karolina Muchova.

In the men’s draw, Italian veteran Andreas Seppi beat Roberto Carballes Baena 5-7, 6-1, 6-3. Seppi hasn’t won a tour title since the Kremlin Cup in 2012.

Egor Gerasimov beat Thomas Fabbiano 6-3, 6-4.

