Bianca Andreescu: Racism needs to be addressed ‘immediately’

Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says society needs to address systemic racism “immediately.”

Andreescu joined a growing list of sports figures to speak out against racial inequality in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death while in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.

“Racism has no place in society,” Andreescu wrote. “It’s heartbreaking to see the many innocent lives lost due to the colour of their skin. I don’t understand the society we’re living in that doesn’t value ALL human life.”

In her statement, Andreescu quoted Nelson Mandela’s message that racism is a learned behaviour.

“Nelson Mandela once said ‘People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate they can be taught to love. For love comes more naturally to the human heart than it’s opposite.'” Andreescu wrote. “Let this be a pillar for LOVE.”