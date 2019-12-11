Canada’s Bianca Andreescu wins WTA Newcomer of the Year award

Canada’s Bianca Andreescu added another piece of hardware to her collection this week after earning the WTA Newcomer of the Year award on Wednesday.

The award is given annually to the player who made their Top 100 debut or made notable accomplishments for the first time during the 2019 season.

Andreescu, a 19-year-old from Thornhill, Ont., did just that.

She started the incredible season with a win at Indian Wells, where she entered the tournament as a wild-card before going on to beat Angelique Kerber in the final.

More glory came at her hometown tournament, the Rogers Cup, in July with a win over Serena Williams. But the biggest win of all was in September at the U.S. Open when she beat Williams again to become the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam singles title.

Andreescu received 67 per cent of the Newcomer of the Year award vote, which is decided by members of the media.

She’s currently ranked No. 5 on the WTA circuit and earlier this week won the Lou Marsh Trophy as the top Canadian athlete in 2019.

Andreescu finished the season with a 37-7 record and at one point had a 16-match winning streak.

Andreescu beat out Coco Gauff, a 15-year-old from the U.S., to win the award.