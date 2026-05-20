Bianca Andreescu's Grand Slam return will have to wait.

The Canadian lost her second-round French Open qualifying match 7-6 (2), 4-6, 4-6 against Czechia's Viktoriá Hrunčáková on Wednesday.

Andreescu was out-aced 11-8 in the loss, and she converted just three of 12 break-point opportunities while surrendering five of 11.

The Mississauga, Ont., native last appeared at a Grand Slam at the 2024 US Open, when she lost in the first round. Her most recent major win came that year at Wimbledon, when she reached the third round.

Meanwhile, Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que., is the last Canadian standing in qualifying after reaching the third and final round with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 triumph over Brazil's Pedro Boscardin Dias.

Galarneau, 27, fended off 15 of 17 break-point opportunities from Boscardin Dias in his win while earning three breaks in just seven chances of his own.

He'll next face Italy's Federico Cina with a spot in the Roland Garros main draw on the line. Both players are ranked outside the top 100.