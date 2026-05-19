Bianca Andreescu is one step closer to her first Grand Slam main draw since 2024.

The Canadian won her first-round match in French Open qualifying, 6-3, 6-2, over France's Daphnée Mpetshi Perricard on Tuesday.

Andreescu had three aces to just one double-fault and saved seven of eight break points while converting five of 13 opportunities.

The Mississauga, Ont., native last appeared at a Grand Slam at the 2024 US Open, when she lost in the first round. Her most recent major win came that year at Wimbledon, when she reached the third round.

Andreescu, 25, will next face Czechia's Viktória Hrunčáková on Wednesday.

Hrunčáková eliminated Canadian Katherine Sebov earlier in the day in a 6-0, 7-6 (3) decision.

Later, Canada's Kayla Cross, Cadence Brace and Carol Zhao will also play their first-round matches.